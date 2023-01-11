WATCH: Tears and joy for parents and learners as 2023 school year begins

Johannesburg - As the 2023 inland schooling year kicked off, it was tears and smiles from both parents and learners across schools this morning. Thousands of learners in the country's inland provinces return to class, while schools in coastal areas will reopen next week.

At the Sacred Heart School in Johannesburg learners were happy to begin their academic journey. Hugs and excitement all around the schools from teachers, parents, learners and school staff showed that the new year was going to be a good year for them. Learners, especially the Grade R and 1, were crying and screaming and did not want their parents to leave them at the school; meanwhile, some were jumping and running around excited to meet and make new friends.

Speaking to some parents outside the school, they said they were happy that their children were ready to get their academic year going. “Even though they are young and still emotional, they will get used to the environment and make friends,” one of the parents said. “We expect a lot from these children and we hope that they pursue their dreams so that they can also stand for themselves,” the parent added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga monitored the first day of school in Cosmo City Primary School near Diepsloot, Johannesburg, with other officials visiting various other schools. The Basic Education Department said it did not expect any major disruptions to the start of the school year despite some schools having been impacted by recent floods and vandalism. In Gauteng, more than 1 000 Grade 1 and 8 learners who completed their applications were yet to be placed in schools.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane told reporters yesterday that the department had so far placed 290 751 learners in schools with 1 394 yet to be placed. Chiloane said the schools would confirm the available spaces for further placement once the already placed learners reported to school on day 1. The MEC cleared confusion around the electronic system for placement and said that the more than 8 000 unplaced learners who had not completed their applications on the system would be placed in schools by the end of January.

The department has since procured 419 mobile classrooms and built 219 brick classrooms to address the pressure of unplaced applications across the province. The department is also expected to provide catch-up programmes for learners.