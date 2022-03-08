WATCH: The Sharks and Drakensburg Boys Choir team up for epic video

The Sharks and Drakensberg Boys Choir teamed up for a special collaboration recently and won the hearts of hundreds on the internet. The DBC released a cover of Imagine Dragons, Follow You in late 2021, which caught the attention of members of The Sharks.

Story continues below Advertisment

"We were approached to do a new music video featuring all of their players. The idea of the music video was to bring the two different worlds of entertainment, music and sport and marry them together in a wonderful video that celebrates our diversity, but also the ability to work together as a team from two different worlds," said DBC music producer and Head of Production, Tristan Trent.

Story continues below Advertisment

A group of 20 choir boys along with choreographer Zakes Nkosi, choir coordinator Johan Linde and Trent made their way to the Kings Park Stadium to shoot the music video with the players. "The day started off with Zakes teaching the players the dance that was seen in the original video, which was met with tons of laughter and massive enthusiasm. The boys and players made their way down to the field, where the filming commenced. The boys were dancing and The Sharks joined in. They gave us a day we will never forget," Trent said. He said they spent the time making a ton of memories that will last a lifetime; running drills with the boys, laughing, singing, dancing and celebrating each others' diversity.

Story continues below Advertisment

IOL