WATCH: Wearing of traditional gear in KZN schools went ahead despite objections from SACP, Sadtu

Durban – Despite objections from the SACP and the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), the wearing of traditional gear across KwaZulu-Natal schools went ahead on Tuesday. The initiative that all teachers, learners and non-academic staff wear traditional outfits, was announced by Education MEC Mbali Fraser.

This was to honour the ascendancy of Misizulu KaZwelithini as the king of the Zulu nation when he entered the sacred royal kraal at KwaKhangelamankengane almost two weeks ago. The call, even though it was not compulsory, drew mixed reactions with the DA and two alliance partners of the ANC, the SACP and Sadtu (through its Cosatu affiliation), saying it was not well thought out. WATCH: This is how Nqabakazulu High in KwaMashu's P section, north of Durban, responded to the call to wear traditional attire in honour of the full ascendancy of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. Education MEC Mbali Fraser and Prince Thulani Zulu were at the school. @IOL pic.twitter.com/LbcEJjxpQB — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 30, 2022 The SACP argued that KZN was a diverse society and some might not have the attire to be worn on the day. It said the MEC’s silence on how the department would provide for learners who did not have traditional gear was bewildering.

“To us it should have formed part of the project delivery considerations otherwise this remains without genuine foundation and thus inconsiderate and irresponsible. KwaZulu-Natal is a province with a diverse society and this unilateral call represents insensitivity to that reality,” the SACP in KZN said late on Monday. NEWS: The SACP KZN says the directive that all teachers & learners must don traditional wear on Tuesday in honor of King Misuzulu is insensitive. The party says KZN is a diverse society. Edu MEC Mbali Fraser says the initiative will contribute to unity and social cohesion. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 29, 2022 Sadtu said it perceived the directive that all teachers and learners must wear traditional attire in honour of King Misuzulu as opposing the freedom of conscience assured by the Constitution. This smacked of indoctrination, it added, and should be rejected and teachers should not feel forced to follow the directive. “At the height of the mutually shared esteem for His Majesty, it must not be forgotten that policies guiding the Republic’s public education institutions mandate that in celebrating diversity, no cultural ethos must be dominant over others in public schools.

“Honouring our rainbow nation, Heritage Day is often a celebration of inclusivity and diversity across schools. Beyond this, there is no cultural observance within public schools that encourages learners, educators, and other education workers to wear specific cultural attire on any other day,” the teachers’ union said. #Misuzulu - SADTU says it percieves the directive that all teachers and learners must wear traditional attire in honour of King Misuzulu as opposing the freedom of conscience assured by the constitution. It added that this smacks of indoctrination & it should be rejected.@IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 29, 2022 “Sadtu calls upon the MEC for Education and HOD in KZN to explain the stance of this circular. Teachers and education workers must not feel obliged to honour this circular which in our view has elements of indoctrination which must be rejected with the contempt it deserves.” On Tuesday, mainly around Durban, learners and teachers were spotted in traditional Zulu regalia.

Fraser, senior officials from her department and Zulu royals led by King Misuzulu’s spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu, visited Nqabakazulu high school in KwaMashu where they took part in the initiative. Without directly addressing the SACP and Sadtu, Fraser said being proud of one’s culture did not mean that you must discriminate against those from different backgrounds. “I know that people who are with us here in KZN and others in South Africa are celebrating with us (Zulus). Culture does not divide us. Instead, it unites us. Today we are not wearing our traditional gear to discriminate against others, no.

“We are dressed like this to say we are Zulus and we are glad that at last we have a king after all the painful episodes in our royal house. We wish to leave you with this message,” Fraser said. Prince Thulani said they were happy that the Department of Education took time for this initiative since it taught learners about an important aspect of their history and Zulu traditional practices. [email protected]