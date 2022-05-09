WC department raises concerns about impact of load shedding on the June exams

The matric Class of 2022 will be starting their mid-year exams today. They are scheduled to write their English paper 1 exam. Education MEC in the Western Cape Debbie Schäfer has raised concerns about the negative effects of load shedding on the mid-year exams.

“Unfortunately, load shedding once again represents a burden that our candidates must carry through no fault of their own. One would have hoped that by now – after so many years of exams being threatened by power failures – Eskom would have resolved the issue, yet we are once again facing persistent load shedding. “Our exam venues are thus required to have sufficient natural light in the event that the power goes out during an exam, and venues for the Computer Applications Technology and Information Technology practicals have generators and protocols to be followed in the event of a power failure. However, the toll of load shedding on our candidates’ ability to study and prepare adequately, especially after dark, is substantial,” said the department. According to the Western Cape Education Department, 36 379 candidates have registered to write exams during the 2022 May/June National Senior Certificate (NSC).

Of these, 13 853 are adults and out-of-school young people writing the senior certificate, while 22 526 are writing the NSC in a part-time capacity to either improve their marks or complete their qualification. About 900 invigilators will ensure that exams proceed smoothly and fairly at 174 exam centres across the Western Cape. Furthermore, Schäfer said they are also concerned about the potential for disruption by various organisations, political groups and members of the public.

“Last year’s November NSC proceeded with minimal disruption, to the credit of the residents of the Western Cape. I appeal to them once again to make sure that absolutely no disruptions prevent our candidates from achieving their best possible results. They deserve the support of every one of us during these exams.” Schäfer wished all candidates the very best as they tackle their exams and invest in their futures. “Work hard, do your best, and know that we are here to support you to the fullest.”

