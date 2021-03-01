Western Cape 2022 schools admissions process open

The schools enrolment process has been open for 2022 applications, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced. The WCED is appealing to all parents and caregivers, particularly those who have pupils that will be entering either in Grade R, 1 or 8 next year, to apply before March 26 this year. Applications can be made either online or through a paper-based application process, should a parent not have access to technology. It said since Friday morning there had already been 52 884 applications on the system by 16 606 parents. It urged parents to apply to at least three schools, including the ones closest to your home, and order their preference on the system.

Parents will be asked to submit the following supporting documents:

The last official school report card.

ID, birth certificate, passport of the learner.

A study permit (foreign learners).

Proof of application (study permit) or a police affidavit.

Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart, primary schools only).

Proof of residence (rates account, lease agreement or an affidavit confirming residence).

Parents are asked to apply via the WCED admissions website.

Once applications are processed by schools, parents are requested to confirm (or decline) their child’s choice of school for 2022 between May 24 and June 25 this year.

The WCED has created two video tutorials to assist parents to navigate both the registration and application process online:

How to register on the website:

How to apply online:

According to the WCED, if there are large numbers on the system, the system may display an error message. Parents are urged to try again later, hit refresh, or try the next day, as it will correct itself.

“Parents must note that schools must process all applications received during the admission period. It does not work on a ‘first come first serve’ basis. The important thing is that parents or caregivers apply before March 26,” the WCED statement read.