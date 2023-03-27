Western Cape Education Department awards R25k to winning schools for library resources

Six schools have won R25 000 each for library resources in the “Letter to my Library” competition that took place last year. The competition was held in celebration of International School Library Month (ISLM), which takes place during October each year, in partnership with the Western Cape Education Department’s Education Library and Information Services (EDULIS).

The 2022 competition took the form of a letter-writing competition, and learners were invited to write a letter to their library answering the following questions: – Why is a school library so important to you? – What can you use it for?

– What are your favourite books to read in a library? – How would R25 000 for library resources help your school? The Department said it received 429 entries and was delighted to announce the learners who have each won their schools R25 000 to spend on library resources.

The winners are as follows: Afrikaans: Primary: Wilmi Van Eeden – Courtrai Primary School (Grade 6)

Paarl, Cape Winelands Education District Secondary: Keira Liebenberg – De Rust Futura Akademie (Grade 8) Grabouw, Overberg Education District

English: Primary: Madeegha Essop – West End Primary School (Grade 4) Mitchell’s Plain, Metro South Education District

Secondary: Katie Eboza – Eersterivier Secondary School (Grade 10) Eersterivier, Metro East Education District Xhosa:

Primary: Sisonke Dalasile – Umnqophiso Primary School (Grade 6) Lwandle, Metro East Education District Secondary: Siphokuhle Mvumbi – Hoërskool Louwville (Grade 11)

Vredenburg, West Coast Education District (Note: Learner grades are for the 2022 academic year.) “We thank all the learners who took the time to write letters, and especially to the teachers who encouraged their classes to participate and collated the entries for us.