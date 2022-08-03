Western Cape Education Department to release May/June matric results

Johannesburg - The Western Cape Education Department will release the results of the May/June 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Senior Certificate (SC) this morning. 12 755 candidates wrote the NSC examinations, while a further 4 538 candidates wrote the SC examinations in the province.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Department said that candidates can collect their official statement of results from their writing centres on Wednesday. They can also search for their individual results on the WCED website on https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/exams. To gain access, candidates must use their surname and identity number. Candidates can also call the examination helpline on 0861 819 919 for assistance with result-related queries.

Provincial Education MEC David Maynier congratulated candidates on the release of the results. “We warmly congratulate all candidates who passed the May/June NSC and Senior Certificate. “And for those who were aiming to improve their results, but did not achieve their goal this time, please do not give up – there is another opportunity to try later this year, for the NSC, and next year for the SC, and we encourage you to take that up,” Maynier said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Re-marking, rechecking and viewing of scripts The Western Cape Education Department had ensured that quality markers were appointed and trained extensively, and that rigorous moderation and checking was conducted by marking management teams and external bodies. However, should a candidate wish to apply for a re-mark, a recheck or a viewing of their scripts they can do so online at https://www.eservices.gov.za

Story continues below Advertisement

The closing date for applications for re-marking, rechecking and viewing of scripts is Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The fees for the above are as follows: · Re-mark – R110 per subject

Story continues below Advertisement

· Recheck – R27 per subject · Viewing of scripts – R212 per subject A refund will be given if the candidate is, as a result of the re-marking process, awarded marks that improves their result by at least one level or if a candidate passes the subject, which he or she initially failed.