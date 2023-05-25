Western Cape, it’s time to have your say on proposed major changes in Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill

On its way around the country gathering insight and input from parents, educational experts and anyone concerned with South Africa’s schooling system, the portfolio committee on basic education arrives in the Western Cape to host the public hearings on the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill this weekend. The Bela Bill aims to make a host of changes to schools in South Africa, including controversial proposals such as giving the government the final say over language policies at schools and allowing schools to sell alcohol at after-hours and non-school-related activities.

Some of the key amendments the bill aims to make include: • Making Grade R the new compulsory school starting age, as opposed to Grade 1, as is currently the case. • Enforcing the registration of home-schooled learners.

• Criminalising parents who do not ensure their children are in school by imposing fines or jail time of up to 12 months. • Holding school governing bodies (SGBs) more accountable for the disclosure of financial interests, including those related to the spouses and family members of SGB members. • Prohibiting educators from conducting business with the state or being a director of public or private companies conducting business with the state.

• Abolishing corporal punishment and initiation/hazing practices. • Allowing schools to sell alcohol outside of school hours. • Giving government department heads power over language policies and the curricula a school must adopt.

The committee has up to now held successful public hearings in Limpopo, Free State, North West, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Those that supported the bill welcomed its intention to curtail the exclusion of children from certain schools on the basis of language and admission policies. They also considered the bill necessary for strengthening governance in schools through the proposal for school governing bodies to declare their financial interests. Those opposed to the bill, however, highlighted that centralising functions in the office of heads of department would create a cumbersome administrative process that would delay decision-making. In addition, concerns were raised that the bill intended to take away the power of SGBs to determine language and admission policies, as SGBs were closer to schools and understood the unique dynamics within their community and the school. There was majority consensus on rejecting the sale of alcohol on school premises.

“The people of the Western Cape have an opportunity to determine the trajectory our education system must take at this crucial point. We hope to have as successful hearings as we did in other provinces and the participation of residents will be highly appreciated,” said Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, the chairperson of the committee. The committee will conduct public hearings at the weekend as follows: • George Local Municipality: Pacaltsdorp Community Hall (47 Mission Street, Pacaltsdorp) on Friday from 2pm – 6pm.