Western Cape schools celebrate International Maths Day - Pi Day

Pi, is the Greek letter “π”, a symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant - the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

This year’s theme was “Mathematics for a better world”. Pi Day is an annual opportunity for maths enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi and talk to their friends about the beauty of the subject mathematics.

Pupils at Belmor Primary School in Hanover Park enthusiastically took part in activities such as maths word search, maths word unscramble and maths scavenger hunt.

At Ashbury Primary School in Montagu pupils were dancing, rhyming and singing about concepts such as place values and exponents.