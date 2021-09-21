What is a middle school? Is this school model still relevant?

GREG THERON Executive Head, Reddam House Waterfall

WHILE the concept of Middle School is common throughout the world, it is still fairly unusual in South Africa. So, what is Middle School and why do some schools opt to go with this model of education? First, it is important to consider some facts about puberty, which we know is a process of physical development that begins anywhere between the ages of 8 and 15. Lesser understood consequences of puberty are the mental processes that accompany it. Most pubescents feel very strongly about something or are prone to unpredictable swings of emotion because the hormones pumping through their bodies for the first time cause confusion.

It can be a time of tremendous anxiety about change in body shape and how others perceive them. For most while puberty poses challenges, it can also be an exciting time during which some big questions are asked. For example, children begin to consider what kind of adult they will become; and start thinking about what line of work they will pursue. They begin to assess how they learn and communicate with others, and start to understand what is important to them, which means it is also a very experimental time when children try many things to see what works for them, and what doesn’t. Certainly, they act as each other’s ‘mirrors’, testing their impact on each other in terms of speech and behaviour while figuring out who they hope to become as they mature.

So, while Middle School may be called different things in different places, it is the schooling which takes place between preparatory schooling and senior schooling – which means from Grade 7 to Grade 9 in South Africa. And no matter where it takes place, Middle School needs to incorporate the development of both body and mind into the structure of the school to meet the needs of students as they transition from childhood to young adulthood. Middle School retains elements of both phases that come before and after it, but it comprises a unique model of schooling that is designed primarily to provide an optimal learning experience for students in early adolescence or puberty, which means schooling needs to reflect life outside the school.