What is the best way to motivate children to learn?

When life is busy or chaotic, it can be hard to find the time and space to encourage children’s play, but this is an important aspect of development. In the digital age, there are many educational, computer-based applications designed for children.

Play has many ingredients that fuel learning: it is intrinsically motivating, provides novel experiences and opportunities for learning from others, requires active engagement, strengthens social bonds, and helps reduce stress.

However, even the best-designed and most effective apps cannot replace real-life social interactions with their peers. Recent research shows that young children can learn from digital media, such as touch-screen tablets, but social interaction during this learning experience appears to be essential.

When we praise children for their intellect or skill level—or the grade or gold medal they received—it can lead to a performance orientation. They may be motivated to achieve more rewards, but they may also learn to shy away from challenging activities that they might not excel at, for fear of negative evaluation. Performance pressure increases as children move up in school, and it is associated with depression and anxiety in addition to diminished joy of learning.

When we praise children for their effort and help them see falling short as an opportunity to learn and improve (rather than simply focus on the outcome), they will be more motivated to work hard and more likely to believe that they can achieve what they put their mind to.