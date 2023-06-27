What to look out for when choosing an online school for your child

With online schooling in South Africa rapidly becoming a viable alternative for parents and their children, they are still left overwhelmed by the massive range of schools and their various offerings. Additionally, the quality varies dramatically from school to school, with some schools reporting excellent results and others proving a disaster.

It is crucial that parents decide about their choice of online school very carefully, based on an objective assessment of the quality and standard of offering, and that they do not simply rely on a school’s promotional materials and promises. According to Colin Northmore, who is the principal of ADvTech’s Evolve Online School, one of the best indicators of a school’s ability to provide the highest quality of academic excellence in an online environment is its international MAP ranking. MAP is short for the Measuring Academic Progress International Benchmarking evaluation, and any online school worth its salt should be able to produce its current standing, according to Northmore.

“International Benchmarking enables schools to objectively compare their students’ performance against students in other schools, including brick and mortar as well as online schools, and against students in other countries. It is a tool to monitor the effectiveness of a school’s focus on consistent student growth and to track effective teaching and learning,” he said. Choosing to go the online route is often a step into unknown territory for most parents, so knowing beforehand that a school is in excellent standing in terms of international benchmarks can save much time, anxiety and money for families, Northmore advised. MAP is used in 1,500 schools in 145 countries, with nine million students participating. Data is presented at the individual level but also provide school, regional, continental, and global comparisons.

MAP’s Growth tests evaluate Mathematics, Reading and Language Usage for students from kindergarten through Grade 12, and the tests are given two to three times a year to measure progress - most often at the beginning, middle, and end of the year. Northmore said that in addition to ensuring a positive international benchmarking positioning, parents evaluating online schools should also consider the following: – That proper registration and accreditation is in place with all relevant authorities.

– That the school has a reputation for academic excellence over at least a few years. – They enquire from current and past parents about the school’s reputation. – That the school forms part of a larger group which can provide the best institutional support and, if not part of a larger group with a strong track record, that the school can demonstrate that their support structures are sound.