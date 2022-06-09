What you can do to avoid exam burn-out – warning signs and tips

What normally starts happening at this time of the year? Exam burn-out, when your child becomes overwhelmed and tired.

What is exam burn-out? Burn-out is a state of mental and physical exhaustion caused by a long period of stress. As you might guess, exam burn-out happens when you are stressed by your exams for a long time. For most learners, term 2 has felt particularly draining and learners are only getting started with the actual exams now.