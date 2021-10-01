Why GenZ and GenAlpha need to do school differently

It has forced us back to basics, where we acknowledge that the purpose of education is to prepare our children for their working and civic future, not to provide us with more sought-after parental “touchpoints”. The world of work has fundamentally changed. So much so that we are educating our children today for jobs that don’t yet exist, and they need to be educated in different ways.

THIS might have worked for past generations. However, the seismic changes in our world, accelerated by relentless tech innovation over the recent decades, have fundamentally disrupted this particular flow of tradition.

For our GenZ and GenAlpha children, understanding how they learn has become more significant than what content they can retain in their memories. The teacher has transformed from a content provider in front of the class, to a learning expert – able to coach the students at their side, along their unique learning pathways. Literacy has expanded to include media, information, civic, and technological literacies. What this means is that, as parents, we should be worried if our child’s educational environment today looks and seems a lot like the one that we experienced.

“Our aim is to prepare children for the real world. Learning is rooted in real-world issues; tasks give children options, and age-appropriate feedback is ongoing so that children can adapt and grow in dynamic ways as they learn. In this way, assessment is embedded in the learning process, and not a disconnected result that they can’t actually learn from. Our passionate teachers are curating and facilitating content at the child’s pace. Each child progresses when they have mastered the learning, which is the only real way to ensure that no one is left behind,” says Mark Anderson, principal of Koa Academy.