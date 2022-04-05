Why is Ukraine an international hub for medical students?

With the global crisis becoming world news, one can’t help but look at the scenario from a number of angles. Politics aside for a minute, why did international students choose to study medicine in Ukraine?

Ukraine is an ambitious country that has made multiple efforts in the last decade to strengthen its economy and global recognition.

The quality of education offered by Ukrainian institutes has increased greatly in the past few years.

There are no entrance exams to get into medical school in Ukraine. The academic history of the student is taken into consideration.

The degrees earned in Ukrainian universities have a global standing, leading to post-course job opportunities being high.

Despite persistent political tensions between Ukraine and Russia, students from all over the world had no problem choosing Ukraine as their study destination, especially for medical studies. The primary reason for this is the number of seats being limited in the general category, leading to having to pay large amounts of money if you want to be at the top of the list.

Even students with merit who ace the entrance exams find themselves not getting a seat in the institute of their choice. Ukraine may be the best in Eastern Europe, but there are a number of neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Poland, along with Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France that have affordable, high-quality medical courses and a fairly high acceptance rate.

While there is political unrest in Ukraine, these are some of the alternatives for international students.