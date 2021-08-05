Wimpy partners with Ethnikids to launch multilingual book collection

Durban - Wimpy South Africa has partnered with the dream team of South African children’s book authors and illustrators to produce “The African Folktale Collection” – a set of children’s books written in partnership with Ethnikids. The collection has been written by the very best local children’s book authors and storytellers including Lebohang Masango, Refiloe Moahloli and Dr Sasa Mdlalose.

On the back cover of each book is a piece of the South African flag and if you collect all six books, you will have a full flag. Ethnikids, founded by five moms, is an online bookstore that specialises in children’s books that feature characters of colour in a variety of South African languages. The bookstore is passionate about igniting a love for reading in children, and providing diverse material that more children can relate to and identify with. It has the widest selection of local and international books featuring protagonists of colour in SA.

The English books will be available online during August 2021, and can be collected when customers pick up their kids’ combo meal for takeaways or sit down at a Wimpy restaurant. The digital versions of the books, in all official languages, can be downloaded on Wimpy’s Rewards app and website. “Books serve as mirrors and windows in society and they lead to a greater understanding and tolerance of other cultures.

“It is vital to establish a reading culture in our homes to ignite a love of reading in our children, and provide them with diverse material that they can relate to,” says Khumo Tapfumaneyi, one of the Ethnikids founders. This comes at the perfect time with Wimpy recently launching its #TalkLocal campaign that allows consumers to order from the Wimpy menu in all 11 official languages – a first for any restaurant in Mzansi. Wimpy has always been a proudly South African brand that believes in celebrating the country’s rich heritage.