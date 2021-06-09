With pure mathematics, what degrees can I study for?

Pure mathematics – a school subject offered from grade 10 to matric –solely focuses on studying mathematical concepts independently of any application outside mathematics.

According to Wikipedia, the subject first introduced with the Department of Basic Education’s Further Education Training (FET) curriculum, is separate from the physical world.

It solves problems, finds facts and answers questions that don’t depend on the world around us, but on the rules of mathematics itself.

Unfortunately, there is no perfect way to decide what pure maths is and what applied maths is, that even mathematicians can’t agree on a uniform definition.

The main purpose for pure mathematics is to search for a deeper understanding of mathematics itself. As a result, pure mathematics seems at first far removed from everyday life.

However, many important applications have been the results of advances in pure mathematics.

The branches of pure mathematics are Foundations (including set theory and mathematical logic); Number theory; Algebra; Combinatorial; Geometry; Topology; Mathematical analysis; Probability and statistics.

A list of possible degrees that require Pure Mathematics according to www.careersportal.co.za:

Bachelor of Arts (BA - General)

Bachelor of Arts (Law)

Bachelor of Arts (Digital Arts)

Bachelor of Arts (Dramatic Art)

Bachelor of Arts (Film & Television)

Bachelor of Arts (Fine Arts)

Bachelor of Arts (Music).

Keep in mind that many employers accept applications from graduates with any degree subject, so don't restrict your thinking.

You could also find out if there is an opportunity to work with academic staff on a research project as part of an internship.

Below is a list of jobs directly related to your degree include:

1. Acoustic Consultant

2. Actuarial Analyst

3. Actuary

4. Astronomer

5. Chartered Accountant

6. Chartered Certified Accountant

7. Data Analyst

8. Data Scientist.