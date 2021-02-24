With the world evolving a career in coding could secure you a job

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Whether you may have an aptitude for coding or developed a sudden interest in JavaScript or Python during the pandemic, you may want to rethink your career choices if it isn’t anything tech. It could be a game-changer in the long-run. According to tech website, ID Tech, a career in coding has opportunity and much of that opportunity is well-paid. Coding can also be a rewarding career given its impact on the everyday world and can be fun for those with interests in a wide-ranging list of topics or those who want to leave a visible mark on the world around them. And for those who want to be able to say “See that thing right there? I helped build that,” coding is very much that career. For example, Java is a type of programming language that is at the core of Android app development and Python, another high-level programming language, forms the back-end of Instagram, Spotify, Netflix, and more Computer programming languages give instructions to a computer in a language the computers understand. Just as we humans have many languages to communicate in, there are several computer programming languages that programmers use to communicate with a computer. The first step to learning coding is choosing a coding discipline and a language, and mastering it. Coding website, Codementor suggests gaining a basic understanding of coding and thereafter learning it with an online course or boot camp.

In South Africa, there are various tech boot camps that focus on coding. Here are some SA-based tech boot camps.

WeThinkCode

Umuzi

CodeSpace

HyperionDev

Code College

Once you have selected a coding discipline and a language, you must learn and master it.

Here are four hot tips from Codementor to get you started in coding.

1. Pick a coding language

You must choose the area you want like to specialise in. Below are some of the coding languages for each field. It is advisable to focus on one language at a time for optimal results.

Web technologies - HTML5, CSS, Javascript;

Mobile apps:

Android - Java and C/C++;

iOS - Objective-C and Swift;

Windows - C#;

Server development - PHP, Node.js, ASP.NET;

Desktop applications - .NET, WinForms, C++, C, WPF.

2. Learn and master it

There are several places you can enrol in to master coding such as boot camps, online coding classes and tutorials, or you can find a coding mentor who works in the field.

Coding is by no means easy. It’s difficult and you will fail often. However, failure in coding means you’re simply one step closer to the right solution. You must keep a positive attitude and not get discouraged by frequent error messages. If you can make it through 2020 and a pandemic, it’s a piece of cake.

3. Create a portfolio and share it

After you have learned the basics of a coding language, it’s time to create something. The best way to learn to program and master it is by doing it. You should build something that will showcase your skills to potential employers. The goal of your portfolio is to represent yourself and your skill-set.

4. Find a freelance gig or an entry-level job

Freelance gigs are usually jobs that are too small, specialised or experimental to hire full-time developers. Therefore, employers search for temporary workers that are available and willing to work.

Choose gigs that suit your skills and experience. You could use this opportunity to experiment as much as you can with different types of tasks.