Pretoria - The University of the Witwatersrand's management has agreed to a mediation process with the Student Representative Council (SRC) following a two-week protest over financial exclusion and accommodation. The mediation process was initiated by the SRC through its legal team following a back and forth between the institution bosses and student leaders.

Last week, SRC called for a ceasefire on the protest, saying they want a dialogue with the university to find a sustainable solution. However, the initial dialogue didn’t go as planned after the university refused to let suspended SRC members join the meeting, which led to a breakdown of negotiations. University spokesperson Shirona Patel said management welcomed the new proposal to enter a mediation process as soon as possible, and has already communicated with the SRC.

“This is indeed a constructive way forward. The office of the dean of student affairs will work with the SRC and management to arrange a convenient time and appropriate terms for such a process, as well as to engage a professional mediator in the coming days,” Patel said. Meanwhile, the SRC has continued to plead with the university to lift suspensions issued to student leaders and other students activists. “We believe that this would be the first step in bandaging the wounds left by student activism and ensuring a peaceful continuance of the academic calender with no further disruption,” the SRC said.