Wits SRC legal team to respond to university in a week’s time

Joburg - The University of Witwatersrand (Wits) Student Representative Council (SRC) held a meeting with the legal team, Mabuza Attorneys led by advocate Dali Mpofu on Monday regarding the legal issues around the protest actions in suspensions and served letters. Following the meeting, the SRC said it was committed to protect all students who were implicated in the university’s intimidation efforts.

“The SRC is thus committed at protecting all student leaders who are implicated in the universities’ intimidation efforts through ENS, which the university claimed to not have been legal action against the SRC which is deemed in the same breath as all the other propaganda narratives that have been continuously spread by the university’s senior executive team,” it said. The SRC affirmed and urged students to continuously stand firm in the ongoing “WitsShutdown” to ensure all demands were met. “With great patience and militancy, we shall thrive in this protest and ensure we progress with the academic project as soon as the university management starts making the right decisions in line with students’ demands,” it said.

After the finalisation of the response to the demands made by the university, the SRC said its legal team would respond to the institution accordingly by the end of the week. “We will not tire out and will not back down as we continue ensuring students remain central!,” it said. [email protected]