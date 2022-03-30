World Bipolar Day: This is me, but my diagnosis does not define me

Happy. Smiling. This is one of my sides. The other side is dark, depressed, withdrawn. That's the nature of bipolar. Why am I writing this? Because March 30 is World Bipolar Day and because there is such a stigma surrounding the disorder, I feel that it's necessary to have real, honest conversations about it. Bipolar tends to be genetic, and traumatic events can trigger it. For me, it was when my father was murdered. I was 16 years old, and it triggered mania.

People wondered why I was laughing and acting really happy in the days following his death, but honestly, I could not really help it. And it was so confusing for me — but mania can do that. With every up comes a down, though, and I crashed hard into depression. Everything hit me all at once, and I took a year off school to try and deal with it. That set the tone for nearly two decades. Up, down, up, down. I can sit here and tell you about what the highs and lows were like, but I have done that before, and I want to also highlight an important aspect that is largely ignored when it comes to mental disorders— loneliness.

Zoe Papadakis I've lost friends, I risked alienating family, and I've seen partners come and go. One of my biggest regrets was doing things to push my best friend away. She had been there for me, but I was in the grips of a manic episode and did things I could not take back.

Then there were the romantic relationships. Most of them were unable to withstand my bipolar. Many times, I was abandoned when they could not understand what was happening. Sometimes, it was just too much for a relationship to survive. I've lost count of the number of times I lay on the bedroom floor sobbing because of broken relationships, lost love and sheer loneliness. Because it does get lonely when you have a mental disorder that is so misunderstood. It takes strength and a hell of a lot of love from others to thrive. I was lucky to find that. My mom, brother, and his wife have always been there for me. And my person who saw me through the best and worst of times and never walked away has been crucial in my recovery. He could have bailed. My family could have bailed. But they didn't. And I am so thankful, and I love you so much.

Zoe Papadakis But that's how my story is different to many others. I have the support that prompted me to eventually seek treatment. I have not had a bipolar related incident in nearly two years because of that. But what about the people who do not have the understanding, the support and the treatment. What about the people too afraid to speak up and are left alone? This year, for World Bipolar Day, I call on you to help me break the stigma for those people. To have conversations about mental health, to offer support and understanding to those who are struggling. Stigma erodes confidence that mental disorders are real, treatable health conditions. We have allowed stigma to erect barriers around effective treatment. It's time to take those barriers down.

