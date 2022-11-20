World Children’s Day - Help a child wear a school uniform

THE UN’s World Children’s Day is celebrated this Sunday under the theme, “Inclusion, for ever child”. The commemorative day aims to promote awareness of children's rights and improve their welfare.

This year, the South African human rights NPO Ikamva Labantu wants to prepare 2000 disadvantaged learners in it’s after-school care programme, Afternoon Angels, to start their 2023 academic year on the same footing as their peers. The NPO says having school uniforms improves pupils’ performance. “Let’s play our part in the 4th Sustainable Development Goal to ensure inclusive and equitable education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all,” the group said.

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on November 20 each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare. November 20 is an important date as it is the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. It is also the date in when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights.

Mothers and fathers, teachers, nurses and doctors, government leaders and civil society activists, religious and community elders, corporate moguls and media professionals, as well as young people and children themselves can play an important part in making World Children's Day relevant for their societies, communities and nations. World Children's Day offers each of us an inspirational entry point to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children. Did you know?

– Having school uniforms improves school enrolment in disadvantaged communities by over 40%. – Having a school uniform reduces dropout and teen pregnancy rates. – 18 million people live below the extreme poverty line in South Africa on less than R35 (£2) a day.

– More than 4 million children in South Africa are being raised by their grandparents that receive a monthly pension of R1 800 (£100) a month. To donate to Ikamvu Labantu’s initiative, click here. Ikamva Labantu is an organisation made up of over 100 committed field workers, most of whom come from the same communities that they work in to uplift.