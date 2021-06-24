World Literacy Foundation opens application for 2021 literacy award nominations

The World Literacy Awards have opened up applications for 2021 nominees. The awards are aimed at recognising the work of outstanding people, programmes and organisations that are making significant contributions within communities, nationally or even globally to improve literacy.

The World Literacy Foundation said: “After a difficult year in the education sector, the World Literacy Awards 2021 will give a spotlight to the incredible achievements of people across a broad range of the education sector and celebrate their efforts over the past 12 months.” In the past year, disruption brought by the Covid-19 pandemic have left a significant impact on children’s reading, writing and numeracy skills. According to the foundation, it’s estimated 2.3 billion children are left behind with a sudden spike in the numbers of kids struggling to read.

The World Literacy Awards will be held on September 8. Eminent leaders from across the globe including literacy leaders, Pulitzer, Oscar and Nobel Prize recipients and award-winning authors make up the judging panel. The full list of judges will be announced soon. The CEO of the World Literacy Foundation, Andrew Kay said, “We are delighted to host the World Literacy Awards once again and welcome people, researchers and organisations from around the world to submit their nominations and join us for the announcement on September 8”. Kay added: "It is a highlight of the year to hear about the impressive array of literacy initiatives and how people are overcoming challenges and adversity in the most dire circumstances. Literacy is a global issue and together we can work to eradicate the problem.”

You can nominate and register online awards. Online nominations for the seven awards categories open today and close on July 28. Award categories: