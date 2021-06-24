World Literacy Foundation opens application for 2021 literacy award nominations
Share this article:
The World Literacy Awards have opened up applications for 2021 nominees.
The awards are aimed at recognising the work of outstanding people, programmes and organisations that are making significant contributions within communities, nationally or even globally to improve literacy.
The World Literacy Foundation said: “After a difficult year in the education sector, the World Literacy Awards 2021 will give a spotlight to the incredible achievements of people across a broad range of the education sector and celebrate their efforts over the past 12 months.”
In the past year, disruption brought by the Covid-19 pandemic have left a significant impact on children’s reading, writing and numeracy skills.
According to the foundation, it’s estimated 2.3 billion children are left behind with a sudden spike in the numbers of kids struggling to read.
The World Literacy Awards will be held on September 8. Eminent leaders from across the globe including literacy leaders, Pulitzer, Oscar and Nobel Prize recipients and award-winning authors make up the judging panel. The full list of judges will be announced soon.
The CEO of the World Literacy Foundation, Andrew Kay said, “We are delighted to host the World Literacy Awards once again and welcome people, researchers and organisations from around the world to submit their nominations and join us for the announcement on September 8”.
Kay added: "It is a highlight of the year to hear about the impressive array of literacy initiatives and how people are overcoming challenges and adversity in the most dire circumstances. Literacy is a global issue and together we can work to eradicate the problem.”
You can nominate and register online awards.
Online nominations for the seven awards categories open today and close on July 28.
Award categories:
- Significant contribution to Literacy by an organisation – Awarded to an organisation that continues to operate and provide a cutting-edge difference in literacy
- Significant contribution to literacy by a celebrity – Awarded to a globally recognised celebrity for their efforts made in improving management and challenges in their own country and globally.
- Significant contribution to literacy by an individual – Awarded to an individual for their outstanding efforts to improve literacy.
- Significant contribution to literacy by a nation – Awarded to a nation for its outstanding government policies and improvements in literacy and education.
- Academic Award – Recognises an individual for both academic excellence and extensive service to the community in the field of education and literacy. The award is presented to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution not only in literature but in their intellectual work on writing and research.
- Significant contribution to literacy by a youth (new) – Recognises the efforts and actions of a young person to reduce illiteracy.
- Significant contribution to literacy in response to the pandemic (new) –Excellence Award to an organisation or community group with a significant and rapid response to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 in education.