You can now get your Cambridge international qualification for under R3500 a month

A year since being launched, the University of Cape Town Online High School (UCT OHS) has announced an additional curriculum in the form of the Cambridge Assessment International Education. Cambridge International is one of the world’s most prestigious international curriculums, recognised by over 2 000 tertiary institutions worldwide, including all major local universities.

The UCT OHS said this is the “most affordable” Cambridge International qualification in Africa as it is being offered at R3 300 a month. “With nearly 1 million learners in 10 000 schools in 160 countries, a Cambridge International qualification is a powerful global passport to the future. As the most affordable fully accredited Cambridge International school in Africa, we are very proud to be able to offer this qualification to learners in South Africa and beyond. Starting with our closest neighbours we aim to expand our reach to the rest of the African continent in the near future,” said UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng. At any given time, there are about 250 000 people working towards a matric certificate outside the full-time, in-school system.

Since an average of 800 000 candidates write matric examinations each year, this means that about a third of the total matric cohort are “on the fringe” or “non-traditional” learners. Yet, as second-chancers, the educational journeys of these non-traditional learners often go unrecognised. Since being launched in July 2022, the UCT OHS is considered one of the most affordable online private schools in South Africa; and its launch made UCT the first university in Africa to extend its expertise and impact to the secondary schooling market through an innovative online modality.

This progressive school was purpose-built to allow South African learners to work towards achieving their National Senior Certificate from anywhere in the country. Yandiswa Xhakaza, UCT OHS Director & Principal, said it was an honour to partner with Cambridge Assessment International Education. “Together we are providing access to a truly world-class education from the comfort of one’s own home — not just to learners in our own country, but to those throughout Africa too,” she said.

The UCT OHS also announced the launch of an Adult Matric programme delivered entirely online. The Adult Matric programme provides a second chance for those who were unable, or never given the opportunity, to write their National Senior Certificate. During the online launch on Wednesday, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said that UCT OHS served to support these learners, and the Adult Matric programme.

As part of their initial offering, the UCT Online High School’s Free Curriculum was launched with support from the Michael & Susan Dell foundation. This entirely free online school platform allows any guardian, learner or educator to access their full CAPS (National Senior Certificate) curriculum. A few months after the launch in 2021, the UCT OHS was selected among the 12 Top Innovators in The World Class Education Challenge at the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Summit 2021. For more information on UCT Online High School, please visit www.uctonlinehighschool.com

UCT Online High School Contact details: Email: [email protected] Call: +27 21 140 1792