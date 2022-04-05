Youth-oriented TV series to support DBE’s sex education strategy

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) this week premiered a TV series called “Breaking The Silence” which centres on conversations with the youth. The first episode, which aired on SABC 1 on Monday, was about the risks of learners engaging in sexual activity before they are ready.

The show, hosted by media personality Dineo Ranaka, was also about peer pressure, low self-esteem, coercion and lack of communication by parents which contribute to children becoming sexually active at earlier ages. “Breaking the Silence” is a 13-part series which has been developed to strengthen the provision of comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) in life orientation by teachers in the schooling system. “Breaking the Silence” is one of many responses by the DBE and its partners to address the challenges around CSE, including gender-based violence, while also creating a platform to support educators in addressing pregnancy prevention, gender and gender diversity, and alcohol and drug use prevention.

Don't miss the premiere of the DBE's #BreakingTheSilence TV series. Watch as learners, educators and a trusted expert engage in a robust discussion around the risks of early sexual debut.



Catch the first episode on @Official_SABC1 today at 16h30!#BTSDBE #SexualityEducation https://t.co/k6yo1p8J1U — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) April 4, 2022 At the launch held in November, the DBE said social challenges such as HIV infection, gender-based violence, early unintended pregnancy, drugs and substance abuse are some of the matters to be dealt with in the series. It said research has cited these as some of the factors that result in learners dropping out of school. The topics are already covered in the curriculum through life skills and life orientation subjects.

The series is an important component of the broader activities undertaken by the DBE and its partners to continue to address the growing range of social challenges that have plagued the basic education sector and communities across the country. “Breaking the Silence” will step up public communication around some of the uncomfortable topics relating to sexuality education. Topics to be discussed include: integration of pregnancy prevention, gender and sexual violence prevention, alcohol and drug use prevention into CSE sexual diversity, gender identity, transactional sex, prevention of teenage pregnancy and support mechanisms in the schooling system rites of passage, sexuality and stress, sex and diseases, sexuality and digital media. Chief director for care and support in school, Coceka Nogoduka, said this will assist greatly in advancing the work of the department by utilising the powerful medium of television broadcasting and social media to showcase complex components to protect children against sexual exploitation and risky behaviour through the delivery of CSE in the curriculum.

DBE Minister Angie Motshekga said the department will mobilise stakeholders to work together to address the alarming rate of early and unwanted pregnancies among young people of school-going age in particular. The show airs on SABC 1 on Mondays at 4.30pm. IOL