Jabulani Tsambo. Picture: Supplied

Google on Wednesday announced the results of its 2018 Year in Search, offering a unique perspective on the year's major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in South Africa. The top questions list shows South Africans’ awareness of and curiosity about what is happening in the world around them - from celebrities to more personal concerns, and if don't know the answers yet, see them below.

1. How did Avicii die?

TMZ reported that the cause of death was a suicide due to self-inflicted injuries with a broken wine bottle, with Avicii eventually dying of blood loss. He dies on 20 April 2018, aged 28.

2. How old is Pharrell Williams?

Pharrell Williams was born on 5 April 1973 in the US state of Virginia. He is 45 years old.

3. What is listeriosis?

The disease caused by infection with listeria, which can resemble influenza or meningitis and may cause miscarriage.

The listeriosis outbreak in South Africa was first noted in October last year, when the NICD discovered an increase in listeria throughout South Africa, with more than 365 documented cases. At least 200 people died from the outbreak.

4. What is black data?

Last November Cell C launched data products, designed specifically for streaming or downloading on the newly launched black entertainment platform.

blackDATA bundles come in varying sizes from 1GB through to 200GB depending on the content consumption needs of customers.

5. How old is Prince Harry?

The British royal was born on 15 September 1984 in London in the UK. He is 34 years old.

6. How much are Global Citizen tickets?

South Africans wanting to attend the event had to earn their free ticket by taking action on the Global Citizen website. However, 30% were for sale and prices ranged between R1 800 and R4 200.

7. How to get pregnant?

According to BabyCenter.com, there are five ways to improve your chances of getting pregnant.

See your healthcare provider. Plan for a healthy pregnancy. Figure out when you ovulate. Have sex at the right time. Give sperm a boost.

8. What time is the royal wedding?

The 19 May wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started at 1pm.

9. What happened to HHP?

Jabulani "Hip Hop Pantsula" Tsambo died on 24 October 2018 from a suspected suicide.

10. How old is Meghan Markle?

Meghan was born on 4 August 1981 in Los Angeles, United States.