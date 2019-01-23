#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven Look for Noah and beat the hell out of him for allowing mosquitos in his Ark pic.twitter.com/84He00rcwJ— Cinderella🌹🌹 (@lucia_grootboom) January 23, 2019
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven— Bad Boy Supreme🔥 (@sindisondlovu07) January 23, 2019
Ask God for the wifi password pic.twitter.com/2mx6NeiY41
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven ask God how Mary got pregnant through the holy spirit and he became the father of Jesus. And why no one can pull that move on earth.— Agasha😍 (@Agasharebecca1) January 23, 2019
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven Is To Check If The Garden Of Eden Has Weed pic.twitter.com/k9SpTNj08C— AbutiNiceTimes🍾🥂🍻 (@dave_mash17) January 23, 2019
#1stthingiwilldoinheaven— Shane Brendon 🍁 (@ODIKONGKAMOGELO) January 23, 2019
I'd Spend All The Time With My Mother Just To Repair All The Time I Lost With Her pic.twitter.com/SkOzgF5R9y
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven is ask God, why is only Judas Iscariot the only person with a surname in the bible? pic.twitter.com/p0LmBz6eft— IG: godlysabelo (@GodlySabelo) January 23, 2019
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven I'll Report Whoever Did This 👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/zroQ81C3NL— #KasiStaring (@Donn_DaGreat) January 23, 2019
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven Like too meet Jezebel and tell her she has a song in Mzanzi pic.twitter.com/2xeSUkyoOH— Damzo (@10Damzo) January 23, 2019
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven— Swati Queen⭕🇿🇦 (@Mbali_Porsh) January 23, 2019
I will ask Jesus to do the things pic.twitter.com/sZ2Hs3llac
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven is look for my father and get some answers of why he never wanted me— MmagoBophelo❤️ (@This_is_Nu) January 23, 2019
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven Ask God if He didn't know that one of his Angels would be a Devil. If so, why did He continue to create him? pic.twitter.com/rGuRJc7GGp— E 2 The Double L (@elldope) January 23, 2019