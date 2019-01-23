Picture: Pexels

Twitter births thousands of challenges - many of which are confessional or inspired by movies and music - every year and the latest has already shot to the top of the trends list.



Twitter's latest challenge has peeps sharing the first thing that they will do when they get to heaven. Some of them are hella hilarious, while others are deeply personal.





See some of the popular ones below.

#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven Look for Noah and beat the hell out of him for allowing mosquitos in his Ark pic.twitter.com/84He00rcwJ — Cinderella🌹🌹 (@lucia_grootboom) January 23, 2019

#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven

Ask God for the wifi password pic.twitter.com/2mx6NeiY41 — Bad Boy Supreme🔥 (@sindisondlovu07) January 23, 2019

#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven ask God how Mary got pregnant through the holy spirit and he became the father of Jesus. And why no one can pull that move on earth. — Agasha😍 (@Agasharebecca1) January 23, 2019

#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven Is To Check If The Garden Of Eden Has Weed pic.twitter.com/k9SpTNj08C — AbutiNiceTimes🍾🥂🍻 (@dave_mash17) January 23, 2019

#1stthingiwilldoinheaven

I'd Spend All The Time With My Mother Just To Repair All The Time I Lost With Her pic.twitter.com/SkOzgF5R9y — Shane Brendon 🍁 (@ODIKONGKAMOGELO) January 23, 2019

#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven is ask God, why is only Judas Iscariot the only person with a surname in the bible? pic.twitter.com/p0LmBz6eft — IG: godlysabelo (@GodlySabelo) January 23, 2019

#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven Like too meet Jezebel and tell her she has a song in Mzanzi pic.twitter.com/2xeSUkyoOH — Damzo (@10Damzo) January 23, 2019

#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven

I will ask Jesus to do the things pic.twitter.com/sZ2Hs3llac — Swati Queen⭕🇿🇦 (@Mbali_Porsh) January 23, 2019

#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven is look for my father and get some answers of why he never wanted me — MmagoBophelo❤️ (@This_is_Nu) January 23, 2019

#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven Ask God if He didn't know that one of his Angels would be a Devil. If so, why did He continue to create him? pic.twitter.com/rGuRJc7GGp — E 2 The Double L (@elldope) January 23, 2019