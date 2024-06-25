Actress Phindile Gwala causes a stir as 58 MK MPs sworn in

No! TV star Phindile Gwala is not joining the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party as a member of Parliament, but that did not stop the much-loved actress from causing a social media stir on Tuesday as 58 members of the MKP were sworn-in at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town. Some social media commentators incorrectly stated that the former Muvhango TV star was among the 58 MKP members, but she was in fact a guest of Bishop Nokwethemba Mtshweni, her spiritual mother who was sworn-in as one of the 58 MPs of the party led by former president Jacob Zuma.

The MK will be led in Parliament by Dr John Hlophe, the impeached former judge president of the Western Cape High Court. Clarification: Phindile Gwala was not the individual being sworn in, she was in attendance as a daughter of Honourable Member and Bishop Nokwethemba Mtsweni who is her spiritual mother. pic.twitter.com/Etgg1cFsa5 — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) June 25, 2024 The former Muvhango star issued a statement through her publicity team to clarify the matter after some overzealous fans reported on social media that she was to become an “honourable member”.

“We would like to issue a clarification regarding recent speculations and assumptions. Actress Phindile Gwala accompanied Bishop Nokwethemba, a member of the MK Party and a close friend and spiritual mother, to the swearing-in ceremony as a gesture of support. “However, it has come to our attention that some individuals have misconstrued this as her own swearing-in as a member of Parliament. “We would like to categorically state that Phindile Gwala was not an individual being sworn in at the ceremony.

“While we appreciate the interest and support, we kindly request that this clarification be noted to avoid any further misunderstanding. “Phindile Gwala remains grateful for the ongoing support and interest in her endeavors as she looks forward to continuing her work in the entertainment industry,” read the statement. Gwala attended the swearing-in ceremony wearing a bright green suit that she wore with a red high-neck top and sneakers. She also wore Louis Vuitton gold earrings as she posed for pictures with Mtshweni.