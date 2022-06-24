Amapiano star, Pabi Cooper’s winning run continues as ‘Banyana Ke Banyana’ hits platinum status

Just a few months after she celebrated her first platinum plaque for her hit single “Isiphithiphithi” featuring Reece Madlisa, Busta 929 and Joocy, amapiano star Pabi Cooper is celebrating yet another milestone. On Wednesday, Pabi took to Instagram to share that her latest single, “Bayana Ke Banyana” has also been certified platinum.

“OH DAMN! PLATINUM GIRLS WE UP. Went Platinum again, this time in 2 months under my record Label. 100K Subbies for YouTube. God is Good,” she announced. “S/O to my team, my friends, the LOML & my family thank you for all the support. My supporters? Cooper FC? Omg i love you guys. this is because of y’all man.” she went on to say. She went on to thank her collaborators on Banyana Ke Banyana for their contributions.

“S/O to @focalistic @chiccoalot @nobantu_vilakazi @luudedeejay @yumbs_sa. A big S/O to @africori & @youtube Thank you Rockets Bryanston. Thank you so much y'all! Kere bafana.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paballo Basetsana Mothapo🤌🏾🇿🇦 (@cooper_pabi) Aside from the platinum plaque, Pabi was also presented with a plaque from YouTube for reaching 100K subscribers on the platform. The two plaques were presented to her by Yoann Chap from her distributor Africori and her manager Sbuda Roc during a presentation held at Rockets, Bryanston.

It seems to be the season of plaque presentations with several of the country's biggest artists all receiving a variety of plaques over the past few months. Just last month, both Blxckie and Kelly Khumalo celebrated receiving several gold and platinum plaques for various singles and projects. Blxckie blew up last year and managed to secure 10 plaques in just under 12 months? Bro he mad good — MLUME BOBBY (@ThandekaMdlul10) May 22, 2022 Two weeks ago, we reported on how Makhadzi celebrated receiving 13 plaques for her albums “African Queen” and “Kokovha”, as well as several other singles.