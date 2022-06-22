Anele Mdoda joins Supersport’s ‘Saturday Show’

Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as one of the hosts for Supersport's show "Super Saturday''. The news was broken by Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter. “Mdoda will co-host the sports channel’s Saturday show, ‘Super Saturday’," wrote Mphela.

Story continues below Advertisement

The renowned broadcaster confirmed that she is joining the show and shared her sentiments about joining the show. "It’s true! Super Saturday is back. I am the happiest to be part of this historic show that broke the mould in sports reporting," she tweeted. It’s true! Super Saturday is back. I am the happiest to be part of this historic show that broke the mould in sports reporting. Our first show is live from the Durban July.Can’t wait 💕 and yes I am will push for more netball coverage 😂 @MotshidisiM @ThatoMoeng @AyandaThabethe_ https://t.co/DjASiTYxxK — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) June 21, 2022 Mdoda jokingly shared that she would be pushing for netball coverage on the show. She added that their first show would be broadcast live from the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Mdoda will be joined as a host by her “Celebrity Game Night” co-host Ayanda Thabethe and Neil Andrews, Motshidisi Mohono and Thato Moeng. Moeng was recently announced as the host of Mzansi Magic’s new game show, “The Saturday Showdown”, along with comedian Skhumba Hlophe. Mdoda is on a winning streak – it was recently announced that she had signed a five-year contract at 947FM, extending her stay on one of South Africa’s popular commercial radio stations.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mdoda hosts a coveted breakfast slot, “Anele and the Club” from Monday to Friday from 6pm to 9pm. Asked about the reasons behind her decision to remain part of the 947 family, she said: “I love my audience and Primedia is the coolest place for an entertainer like myself to call home. I also cherish the fact that I am making a difference.” She is currently on a break from the airwaves but her fans can expect her back on July 1.