Angelina Jolie feels “stronger” after going through “difficult times” in her divorce from Brad Pitt.

The 42-year-old actress filed for divorce from the ‘Allied’ star - with whom she has children Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - almost a year ago, and has admitted the stressful year has made her stronger as a mother, as she’s been “needed at home” to help them deal with the changes to their family.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: “I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger. We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.

“I haven’t worked for over a year now because they needed me home. We’ve all been a bit in lockdown. I think they’re itching to get out in the world again.”

The ‘Maleficent’ star’s comments come after she recently revealed she was returning to work after taking a break in 2016 when her divorce meant she was "needed" at home to support her brood.

She said: "Right now I don't have anything to direct that I feel passionate about like this, so I'll do some acting. I've taken over a year off now, because of my family situation, to take care of my kids.

"When they can have - when I feel it's time for me to go back to work, I'll be able to go back to work. I've been needed at home. I hope [to work again] in the months to come."

Asked what she'll be working on, she added: "'Maleficent' [sequel], we're working on, most likely. And I look forward to having some fun with that. 'Cleopatra', there is a script. There's a lot of different things floating around. But I haven't committed."

