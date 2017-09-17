Renowned Spanish actor, director, producer and photographer Antonio Banderas is currently in Mzansi to launch his latest seductive new fragrance Secret Temptation, for men and women.

During his 4-day stay, Banderas will not only demonstrate for his perfume brand, but also showcase his talent as a photographer with his world-renowned exhibition “Women in Gold”.

On Thursday, September 21, the 22 stunning photographs, which were all taken by Banderas, will be auctioned off and all the proceeds will be donated to Nkosi Haven.

Gail Johnson, the adoptive mother of the late Nkosi Johnson, was the guest of honour together with Banderas.

Johnson expressed her gratitude towards the veteran actor.

She said that it was Nkosi's dream to have the mothers and children together at the shelter.

Johnson also explained that her son was sad that he never got any chance to say goodbye to his biological mother. His dream was to ensure that other kids at the home gets that opportunity.

“I’ve never got to say goodbye to my mom...” said a teary Pearl Thusi, who hosted the launch.

Thusi‘s mother passed away in 2004.

“We needed to assure the moms that their children would be safe and I committed to caring for their children and that’s what Nkosi Haven does,” said Johnson.

Banderas, meanwhile, shared a funny revelation about his perfume.

"I don’t want to lie to anybody that I’m the one who actually make the perfume. I don’t do that, but people say that sometime. They say I’m totally involved in the creation of the perfume, I personally selected the leaves from the tree, no I don’t do that ...but what I have done from the beginning of this process is I sat with the perfumist, about 20 years ago, and they try and conceptualise me as a persona, whatever I was offering at the time, the aura that was surrounding me, they movies I was doing, how the people were perceiving me and they try and put that in a bottle.”

Thusi, together with the guests, were in stitches the whole time.

Nkosi’s Haven started in 1999 and offers holistic care and support for destitute HIV/AIDS infected mothers, their children, and resulting AIDS orphans (infected or not). It is named after Nkosi Johnson, the remarkable young AIDS activist who passed away in 2001.

