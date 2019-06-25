It's B-Day! Picture: Instagram.

25 June may be another day on the calendar but in Mzansi, it is no ordinary day, it’s the B-Day.



On 25 June 1987, Mzansi’s darling presenter, Bonang Matheba was born in Mahikeng, North West.





With her enthusiasm and her pronounced career as a media personality and businesswoman, Bonang has won the hearts of many South Africans.





And to help her celebrate another milestone, the warmest birthday wishes are flooding the Twitter streets.





TV personality, Thembisa Mdoda who has known Bonang for 10 years is one the celebs who wished the Queen B well on her big day.



