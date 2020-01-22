When it comes to pulling through in the wilderness or any similar harsh terrain, having Bear Grylls close by is a comforting thought.
After an early career in the military, Grylls found fame on TV, in particular, a show called "Man vs Wild". And he went on to push the envelope in a plethora of other shows. Now he is back on the small screen for the fifth season of National Geographic’s "Running Wild with Bear Grylls".
This time, he’s got Hollywood’s A-listers joining him in the most rugged and isolated of terrains.
When asked about the celebrity guest who surprised him the most this season, Grylls revealed: “ Each of the episodes this season was special to me but I think it was Cara Delevingne who really surprised me. She’s such a survivor at heart, and she truly brought that spirit to the wild. The positivity and determination she has shown in her life helped her so much on our journey and getting to know her personal story was so powerful. Despite the huge challenges she has faced in her life growing up she shows us all that true resilience comes from within and that courage is all about facing the difficult and always moving forward towards it.”