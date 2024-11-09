Beyonce has become the most-nominated artist in the history of the Grammy Awards

US singer Beyonce is officially the most-nominated artist in the history of the Grammy Awards. The 43-year-old star has actually overtaken Jay-Z, her husband, after receiving 11 nominations for the latest awards.

The celebrity duo - who have been married since 2008 - were previously tied on 88 nominations each, but Beyonce has now managed to pull clear of her husband, as she received the most nominations for the upcoming awards show. Beyonce is among the nominees in the Best Album and Best Country Album categories for 'Cowboy Carter' - the country-inspired record that she released earlier this year - while 'Texas Hold 'Em' has been nominated for the Song of the Year accolade. Beyonce has never won the Album Of The Year prize, despite being nominated in the category on four previous occasions. And earlier this year, Jay-Z actually slammed the Grammys for overlooking Beyonce for the top award.

The rap star said: "I don't want to embarrass this young lady. But she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album Of The Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album Of The Year. That doesn't work." Beyonce will face competition for the coveted award from Andre 3000, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Jacob Collier, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift. Taylor's nomination in the Album category means she's overtaken Barbra Streisand to claim the all-time record. The 34-year-old star - who released 'The Tortured Poets Department' in April - has now been nominated for the prestigious gong six times.

Elsewhere, Charli, Billie, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone have all received seven nominations each. Charli - who released her 'Brat' album in June - has been nominated for Record Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Duo. Taylor, Sabrina and Chappell all have six nominations each, with the latter two earning nods in the so-called big four categories - Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

Sabrina, 25, has enjoyed a breakout year with her recently-released 'Short n' Sweet' album, while Chappell has had a meteoric rise since releasing 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' in 2023. Meanwhile, The Beatles are among the contenders for Record Of The Year with 'Now And Then'. The single was released in November 2023, after John Lennon wrote the first bars back in 1978. The Grammy Awards will be held on February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

List of Grammy nominees: Song of the Year: Beyonce - Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe! Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight Best Country Album: Beyonce - Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton - Higher Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion Best Country Solo Performance: Beyonce - 16 Carriages

Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy) Best Musical Theater Album: Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along The Notebook The Outsiders

Suffs The Wiz Best Melodic Rap Performance:

Beyonce, Linda Martell and Shaboozey - Spaghettii Future, Metro Boomin and The Weeknd - We Still Don’t Trust You Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)

Latto - Big Mama Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM Best RnB Album:

Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe) Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Muni Long - Revenge Usher - Coming Home Best RnB Performance:

Chris Brown - Residuals Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh) Jhene Aiko - Guidance

Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET) SZA - Saturn Best New Artist:

Benson Boone Doechii Chappell Roan

Khruangbin Raye Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey Teddy Swims Best Alternative Music Performance:

Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill Fontaines D.C. - Starburster Kim Gordon - Bye Bye

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake St. Vincent - Flea Best Rock Album:

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards Fontaines D.C. - Romance Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk Jack White - No Name Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds Best Dance Pop Recording: Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit] Charli XCX - Von Dutch Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started Best Gospel Performance/Song: Doe - Holy Hands

Melvin Crispell III - Yesterday Ricky Dillard - Hold On (Live) Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr - One Hallelujah

Yolanda Adams - Church Doors Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix

Beyonce Featuring Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans Charli XCX and Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile Best Pop Solo Performance: Beyonce - Bodyguard

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe! Charli XCX - Apple

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Alissia

Daniel Nigro Dernst 'D’Mile' Emile II Ian Fitchuk

Mustard Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera Jessi Alexander Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television): Kris Bowers - The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two Laura Karpman - American Fiction Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross - Shogun

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - Challengers Best African Music Performance: Asake and Wizkid - MMS

Burna Boy - Higher Chris Brown Featuring Davido and Lojay - Sensational Tems - Love Me JeJe

Yemi Alade - Tomorrow Best Musica Mexicana Album: Carin Leon - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Chiquis - Diamantes Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos Peso Pluma - Exodo

Best Latin Pop Album: Anitta - Funk Generation Kali Uchis - Orquídeas