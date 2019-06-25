The cast of Big Little Lies 2. Picture: Supplied

For the longest time, watching TV has mostly been about work. Watching a show ahead of an interview with an actor, or to write an analysis about the show and its themes. It’s now rarely about enjoyment. But there are times when you watch a TV show, and you are just blown away. "Big Little Lies" is that show.

When HBO announced a second season, I was a bit upset. “Why do we always want more? Why can’t we be happy with the little we have?” I recall asking a friend.

The first season of the Emmy-winning show was perfect.

The cast was great, the writing, direction and cinematography was sublime, the acting was a master class. So, I was afraid that the second season would undo all of that excellence.

I shouldn’t have worried. With the addition of Meryl Streep, of course, I shouldn’t have.

Watching the first two episodes of the second season was like having a front row seat to an acting masterful. The choices these actors make, their delivery, mannerisms, and how hard they work to make us feel for these characters, is honestly so appreciated.

With so many TV shows, it’s rare to come across a drama which simply tells a good story without any gimmicks. It’s so delightful to watch actors who take their roles so seriously. Not that I am surprised.

The show does have some of the best actors right now. It boasts Oscar winners, Nicole Kidman, Streep and Reese Witherspoon, Emmy winner, Laura Dern and two young Hollywood stars, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz. They all bring something special to the show.

I’m certain HBO and its partner channels around the world are happy at the reception of the show from fans and critics. After the damp squib that was Game of Thrones finale, they were really in need of something that will prove their claim of having the best shows on TV.

I can safely say "Big Little Lies" is the best show on our screens right now, and it even rivals Billions, which is excellent.

"Big Little Lies" is appointment television, and more people need to watch the show.

"Big Little Lies" airs Mondays on M-Net at 9pm. It is also streaming on Showmax.

IOL