Ladysmith Mambazo, Kirk Whalum, Salif Keita and Lira pay tribute to the South African anti-apartheid politician and revolutionary Oliver Reginald Tambo with a song.





Today, the American jazz saxophonist Whalum, visited United Rhythms Studio in Durban, becoming the first artist to play his part in the project. Xolani Majozi, Ladysmith Black Mambazo manager, said they felt it important to record a song in honour of Tambo, that will reflect who he was and what he stood for as a freedom fighter.





With the calibre of three guest musicians participating in the recording , Majozi felt it important to give the media a glimpse of what they have put together, even before the song is released.





“We felt that we should give media a special preview of the song before the public” added Majozi.





The song will be officially released in October, Tambo’s birthday month. Among the guests at the preview was Oliver Tambo’s son, Dali Tambo. Majozi said how special it was to have Tambo involved, as it was he who was behind this idea of celebrating Oliver Tambo through music and artistic expression.





Speaking about Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Kirk Whalum said the world is in need of the joy and hope that their music has provided.









“Hope is crucial and vital for us as world citizens but , particularly as Americans, we need you” said Whalum.





Majozi thanked Whalum for his contribution and for putting his unique sound to the song. He also acknowledged the producer, Linda Gcwensa, for doing such a great job in arranging the song.



