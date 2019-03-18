

Something major happened today.

Bonang Matheba and Somizi Mhlongo took a picture together.





And no, it wasn't spliced together, like Juliana Marguiles and Archie Panjabi's final scenes in The Good Wife. They were actually photographed together. Arms around each other. Big smiles on their faces.





It seems that the ice has thawed out.









The former BFFs were spotted interacting at the launch of Bonang Matheba's MCC launch, the House of BNG, which was held at the Riboville Boutique Hotel, in Waterfall City.





The Bar Leader TV, which produces both Somizi and Bonang's reality shows, shared the picture of the two stars laughing at the launch, on Instagram.





It's no surprise that attendees may have been shocked to see the two stars together. Some friendship drama back in 2016, pulled Mzansi’s favourite BFFs apart.





For many, including those commenting on social media, it was good seeing two of them reveling in Bonang’s success as she unveiled her Brut and Brut Rosé Méthode Classiques.





Despite everything being peaches and cream, we are not entirely sure if this was just an act of maturity based on work commitments, or if it was an actual sign of reconciliation.





The thawing out of the feud may have begun at the recording at the SABC 1's Tropika Smooth fan competition in Cape Town last year, where they were spotted hugging on set.





It seems all is well in their world again and for fans of both stars, that means they can start celebrating their friendship again.





We hope they both show this moment on their reality shows. The ratings are sure to skyrocket.





Time will tell, for now, we are just happy to see them being able to celebrate each other.