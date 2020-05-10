10 must read books for mom this Mother's Day

Since most families are still at home due to the level 4 national lockdown, mothers' may feel like their already loaded schedule just got heavier. So, this Mothers Day, the best gift mom can get is time off - time off from the kids, hubby, housework and even the kitchen. We’ve put together a list of 10 books for mom to indulge in while enjoying a cocktail or a glass of wine. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama Utterly compelling book about growing up a world away from anything I knew as an English girl in school in the UK in the 1950s and early 60s. Michelle writes beautifully and paints clear and present pictures of her life, first as a young child and then as a young woman and finally as a mother, breadwinner and, ultimately, as First Lady of the USA married to one of the most inspirational men of colour yet to be seen on the world stage. You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero

A self-help book that acts as a "how to" guide to owning your life and being the best you can be. World-traveling success coach Jen Sincero serves up hilarious stories, great advice, and personal exercises everyone can do to create a life you love.

Bossy Pants by Tina Fey

Funny woman Tina Fey shares her hilarious journey to becoming a proclaimed Queen of Comedy. The book lends a laugh while embracing a variety of funny, exciting, passionate, and occasionally embarrassing experiences that many of us have lived through ourselves while finding our way in the world.



Jane's Delicious A-Z Of Herbs - A Guide To Growing Herbs Organically In South Africa by Jane Griffiths

If you’re a hands on gardener then Jane’s Delicious A-Z of Herbs is a full colour, richly illustrated, hands-on guide to growing and using these productive plants. It details planting and growing, medicinal and culinary plants, as well as their many healing properties.

In her book, Jane shows you how to design and maintain your own herb garden. She also provides practical advice on how to propagate, harvest and preserve herbs, as well as useful tips on how to grow them in containers.



Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person by Shonda Rhimes

Even for a hugely successful TV creative, life can get a bit daunting. The Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator found herself in one of these ruts, afraid to try anything new. When her sister pointed out that she never reached outside her comfort zone anymore, Rhimes decided then that something had to change. For the next year, she would say yes to everything that scared her. Hearing about how even she has trouble with public speaking makes anything seem possible.



The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

Joshi masterfully balances a yearning for self-discovery with the need for familial love. Escaping from an abusive marriage, seventeen-year-old Lakshmi makes her way alone to the vibrant 1950s pink city of Jaipur. There she becomes the most highly requested henna artist—and confidante—to the wealthy women of the upper class. But trusted with the secrets of the wealthy, she can never reveal her own.



In at the Deep End by Kate Davies

Funny, crude and startlingly book. Kate Daviess debut novel, follows Julia, an anxious 20-something in London in an aimless job, as she learns shes queer and starts exploring lesbian dating scene. This wickedly witty and unflinchingly raunchy novel is both eye-opening and eye-watering regarding the sexually-explicit exploits of its female protagonist.



This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel

A gorgeous eye catching book cover, with a story with a lot of heart. This is a story of love, family and acceptance. It is also the story of young Claude who has gender dysphoria. Claude is the youngest of Rosie and Penn's five children and the result of their final attempt at having a daughter after 4 boys.



The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine

The Last Mrs. Parrish is a fresh, juicy, and utterly addictive thriller. Amber Patterson is tired of being a nobody: a plain, invisible woman who blends into the background. She deserves more—a life of money and power like the one blond-haired, blue-eyed goddess Daphne Parrish takes for granted. Amber’s envy could eat her alive. Amber uses Daphne’s compassion and caring to insinuate herself into the family’s life—the first step in a meticulous scheme to undermine her. Before long, Amber is Daphne’s closest confidante, traveling to Europe with the Parrishes. With shocking turns and dark secrets this book will keep you guessing until the very end.

"The Light We Lost" by Jill Santopolo

This book is about a 13 year journey of dreams, desires, jealousies, betrayals, and, ultimately, of love as Lucy is faced with a life-altering choice. But before she can make her decision, she must start her story—their story—at the very beginning.

Lucy and Gabe meet as seniors at Columbia University on a day that changes both of their lives forever. Together, they decide they want their lives to mean something, to matter. When they meet again a year later, it seems fated—perhaps they’ll find life’s meaning in each other. But then Gabe becomes a photojournalist assigned to the Middle East and Lucy pursues a career in New York. Their journey takes Lucy and Gabe continents apart, but never out of each other’s hearts.