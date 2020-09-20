3 new children's books for the holidays

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Research all points to kids that read (or are read to) daily from an early age perform better at school. As children move through the phases of listening to stories, sounding out words, combing words together to make a sentence, and then, eventually, reading, they begin to master language, improve communication skills, and their comprehension grows. We have found 3 great books by South African authors that will keep your children engrossed for hours. 1. Bau and the Baobab Authors: Lesley Beake and Ann Walton

Perfect for beginner readers, Bau's charming adventure playing hide and seek will delight and draw readers into the game.

Bau's eyes are closed. She counts. When she opens her eyes, she does not see her friends. She only sees footprints and animal spoor. Which animals' spoor can they identify? And is there an elephant hiding somewhere?

2. The Boy and the Poacher's Moon

Author: Pamela Newham

The Boy and the Poacher's Moon. Picture: Supplied

Billy is one of four teens chosen as the finalists in the Wild2Save Eco competition.

They get to spend a long weekend in the Kruger National Park, competing to win a bursary to study conservation.

But even on their first night in the bushveld, they run into a group of rhino poachers and land in grave danger.

With the help of a mysterious "boy" and the Whistleblower, the four friends are able to thwart the poachers' plan and expose the villains.

3. Cook and Enjoy for Kids

Authors: Eunice van der Berg, S.J.A. de Villiers

Cook and Enjoy for Kids. Picture: Supplied

The perfect cookbook for beginners! The companion to the top selling Cook & Enjoy is now revised, updated and completely redesigned with a modern look and feel.

This colourful guide will show you how easy and how much fun it is to cook.

The more than 55 mouthwatering recipes have been specially selected and tested.

Each method comes with step­by­step instructions and is illustrated with full colour photographs.

Also available in Afrikaans as Klein Kook en Geniet.