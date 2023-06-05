Bokang Phiri, 12, on a quest to get South African kids reading

A global study has revealed shocking statistics, showing that South African children cannot read for meaning or understanding, in any language, including their native languages. The devastating news urged a young avid reader turned author Bokang Yamikani Phiri to write a series of books to encourage his peers to read.

“Yami and The Ball” is inspired by true life events which include Phiri’s tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis at the age of 2, his passion for storytelling and his love for football. “Yami and The Ball” is the first of the Yami series to promote a culture of reading at home and in schools. The book tells a story of Yami, a soccer fanatic, but his life is turned upside down when he is suddenly admitted to the hospital due to TB.

The 12-year-old author told IOL Entertainment he wrote the book to encourage young people to hold on to hope and never be afraid to pursue their dreams. “I want to inspire young boys and girls to start reading from an early age and make a difference in our communities and tell our African stories to the world,” Phiri said. “The issue with literacy rates among South African children, is very close to my heart because most of the children who are affected are African children, especially in the rural areas.”

The Soweto born star says the book is written in a simple text for any child to read and understand. “The book tells an interesting story and it encourages the children of South Africa. The illustration makes it more understandable for the storyline. “I am also advocating that every child has the right to education, especially the less privileged. I take a stand in making sure that I will do my part of making a difference. Let us be part of this great development in our beautiful country, continent and the world.”

Phiri has finished the second book in his series, “Yami and Covid 19”. “I got the inspiration for writing these books from my favourite authors Matt and Tom Oldfield. I read a lot of their books and they inspired me as a football player to write a book about my life story.” “Yami and The Ball” has been translated into isiZulu and the young author says he wants to translate it into all of Mzansi’s 11 official languages.