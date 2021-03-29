Duchess of Cambridge launches 'Hold Still: A Portrait Of Our Nation' photo book

“Hold Still: A Portrait Of Our Nation In 2020” will serve as a "lasting record of what we were all experiencing" during the coronavirus crisis, according to the Duchess of Cambridge.

The 39-year-old royal hopes 'Hold Still: A Portrait Of Our Nation In 2020' - a book of 100 photographs illustrating the last 12 months of the pandemic - will become a "lasting record of what we were all experiencing" amid the health crisis.

The duchess wrote on Instagram: "When we look back at the Covid-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers.

“But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal.

"Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic. C (sic)"