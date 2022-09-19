Hephzibah Rajah explores the power of imagination in forthcoming book ‘Visionary Woman’

Advocate Hephzibah Rajah says although practising law is her passion, writing remains her first love. An advocate of the High Court of Lesotho and South Africa, Rajah is preparing to launch her second book titled “Visionary Woman” at the “Women of Worth” conference at King’s Church, Randburg on October 1.

Rajah will share her experiences on parenting, self-care, trauma, shame, abandonment and the power of imagination. “As I explain in my book, I have the privilege of being a mother to four amazing kids. In all my years of mothering, there is a constant theme that I have noticed in their early years growing up, it is their unrestrained imagination. “From pretending to be superheroes to chefs, to ninjas kicking and pretend games,” Rajah told IOL Entertainment.

“We often lose that imagination as we grow, it gets cloaked in cynicism, being realistic, facing the facts and other reasons that make us only see what is in front of us. “We slowly lose that ability to just imagine ourselves as successful, confident and powerful people as we get older. Perhaps this happens as a result of all the disappointments that we face or the trauma we suffer along the way or just others shattering our dreams through the words they speak over us. Through this book, I would like to restore the power of imagination,” explained Rajah. “Whether it’s the girl that entered modelling competitions hoping to be the next Tyra Banks, or the sewing machine that could make you the next Gucci, or the girl that messed up the kitchen while trying out new recipes to be the next Julia Child.

“I would like to see that girl come back to life. I want the dreamer that saw herself as the next Oprah, the one who wrote songs in a little book hoping to climb Billboard charts,” she added. Hephzibah Rajah. Picture: Supplied She hopes that readers, particularly women, will take from her book an important lesson of self-love, gratitude and the ability to say no. “I believe that when they finish the meditations and journal challenges in the book, they will say yes only to opportunities that will advance them and no to those that only to derail or steer them away from their vision.”

Rajah credits her artistic inspirations to literary giants, the likes of Dale Carnegie and Jack Canfield. “I draw inspiration from many writers… In the ‘Visionary Woman’, I refer to various writers that inspired the topic, such as Dale Carnegie, John C Maxwell, Brene Brown, Oprah Winfrey, Jack Canfield and many more.” “Visionary Woman” is available in all major bookstores and online.