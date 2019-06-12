View this post on Instagram
I woke up this morning with a sense of peace and a feeling of gratitude. 🙏🌺 We finally went to print yesterday afternoon 🎉 . Writing this chapter of my life's journey has been an emotional yet cathartic process. A 15.5yr love story came to an end. I share parts of it and the story of picking up the pieces. . To everyone who played a role in this journey, no matter how small or how big, I love you and I thank you 🙏 . I Choose To Live - Life After Losing Gugu will be available from 9th July. @ichoosetolivelzulu @mfbooksjoburg @jacanamedia @exclusivebooks
A post shared by Letshego Zulu (@letshego.zulu) on
Letshego Zulu pens memoir on life after Gugu Zulu's death
The love story of the adventure couple as Gugu and Letshego Zulu came to a heart wrenching end in 2016 after Gugu died while trying to summit Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
Almost three years later, the businesswoman and fitness enthusiast has penned a book detailing her experience after the death of her husband. She shared on social media platform Instagram that while the last few years have been challenging, writing the book has been cathartic.
The book is titled: I Choose To Live - Life after losing Gugu.
It is currently in it's printing stages. In her caption on Instagram she wrote: "I woke up this morning with a sense of peace and a feeling of gratitude.
We finally went to print yesterday afternoon. Writing this chapter of my life's journey has been an emotional yet cathartic process. A 15-and-a half-year love story came to an end. I share parts of it and the story of picking up the pieces. To everyone who played a role in this journey, no matter how small or how big, I love you and I thank you. "
The book will be available in stores from July 9.
IOL