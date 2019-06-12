Letshego Zulu. Photo: Instagram/@letshego.zulu



The love story of the adventure couple as Gugu and Letshego Zulu came to a heart wrenching end in 2016 after Gugu died while trying to summit Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Almost three years later, the businesswoman and fitness enthusiast has penned a book detailing her experience after the death of her husband. She shared on social media platform Instagram that while the last few years have been challenging, writing the book has been cathartic.





The book is titled: I Choose To Live - Life after losing Gugu.