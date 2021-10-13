Looking for new books? Shop online at Loot for the best prices

Are you looking for great new books? You've come to the right place. Find the latest books you want at the best prices. Shop online at loot.co.za for a wide range of books

Scatterling Of Africa - My Early Years by Johnny Clegg There are moments in life that are pure, and which seem to hang in the air, unhitched from the everyday world as we know it. For 14-year-old Johnny Clegg, hearing Zulu street music as plucked on the strings of a guitar by Charlie Mzila one evening outside a corner café in Bellevue, Johannesburg, was one such ‘magical’ moment. The success story of Juluka and later Savuka, and the cross-cultural celebration of music, language, story, dance and song that stirred the hearts of millions across the world was the soundtrack to many South Africans’ lives during the turbulent 70s and 80s as. It crossed borders, boundaries and generations, resonating around the world and back again. Less known is the story of how it all began and developed.

His truth. His story. In his words. Siya Kolisi, captain of the Springboks, and the first black man to lead his country in over 128 years of South African rugby, shares his story in Rise. In an extraordinarily intimate memoir, Kolisi charts his story from being born into the impoverished Zwide township, to leading his proud nation to an astonishing victory at the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Loot Price - R235 Rise by Siya Kolisi

Joining The Dots - An Unauthorised Biography Of Pravin Gordhan by Jonathan Ancer, Chris Whitfield In April 2017, Pravin Gordan addressed a packed audience in St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. It was a week after President Jacob Zuma had fired him as Finance Minister, a move that signalled South Africa had been well and truly captured. Gordhan urged the crowd not to give up hope and to ‘join the dots’ in understanding what was taking place. At this moment he became a moral authority to many, someone who could fight corruption. The book examines why Gordhan has been dragged into major controversies like the rogue unit saga, the intelligence report and other smears against him. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s right-hand man has made many enemies: public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Julius Malema and Ace Magashule to name a few.

Seasoned journalists Jonathan Ancer and Chris Whitfield take a magnifying glass to someone at the centre of South Africa’s most tumultuous period and try to understand the man behind the public image. Loot Price - R199 Breakthrough - The Struggles And Secret Talks That Brought Apartheid South Africa To The Negotiating Table by Mac Maharaj, Z. Pallo Jordan When President F.W. de Klerk announced the unbanning of the liberation movements on 2 February 1990, he opened the door to negotiations that would end apartheid and pave the way to democracy. But how did this moment come about? What power struggles and secret talks had brought the country to this point?

The Storyteller - Tales Of Life And Music by Dave Grohl From hitting the road with Scream at 18 years old, to his time in Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, jamming with Iggy Pop or playing at the Academy Awards or dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, drumming for Tom Petty or meeting Sir Paul McCartney at Royal Albert Hall, bedtime stories with Joan Jett or a chance meeting with Little Richard, to flying halfway around the world for one epic night with his daughters… Dave Grohl shares his life story. Loot Price - R270 Leo's Guide To Not Becoming A Statistic - How To Prevent Crime & What To Do In A Situation by Leo Prinsloo

If this book saves just one person’s life, Leo Prinsloo will be happy. Leo became an internet sensation after footage of his reaction to an attempted high-value goods-in-transit heist went viral. Stunned by his cool attitude and focused action in a crisis situation, South Africans had an example of what can happen when good people take a stand. With decades of experience in security – first as a policeman, then in the South African Police Service’s Special Task Force, and now providing arms handling and security training in the private sector – Leo has a wealth of knowledge on how to manage life-threatening incidents. Driven by a desire to empower South Africans and help them claim back their sense of safety, he offers advice for dealing with every risky situation, from how to handle hijackings and road rage, to how to keep your children safe, to the best way to secure your home and business. He also provides comprehensive information about handling firearms and basic first aid.

Leo’s Guide to Not Becoming a Statistic is a guide to living your safest life in South Africa – something which has become increasingly important as our crime statistics continue to rise. Straight-talking and honest – much like Leo himself – it is an easy to use manual that makes keeping safe accessible, with relatable information and easy to implement tips. Leo says that taking the first step towards securing your safety is the most important, and his book will help you take that step. Loot Price - R180 My Life In Full - Work, Family And Our Future by Indra Nooyi

The much-anticipated and inspiring memoir by Indra Nooyi, the trailblazing former CEO of PepsiCo, offering clear-eyed insight and a call to action for how our society can really blend work and family - and advance women - in the twenty-first century. For more than a dozen years as one of the world's most admired CEOs, Indra Nooyi redefined what it means to be an exceptional leader. The first woman, person of color, and immigrant to run a Fortune 50 company. Now, in a rich memoir brimming with grace, grit, and good humor, My Life in Full offers a firsthand view of a legendary career and the sacrifices it so often demanded. Generous, authoritative, and grounded in lived experience, My Life in Full is both the story of an extraordinary leader's life, and a moving tribute to the relationships that created it. Loot Price - R249

Rationality - What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why It Matters by Steven Pinker In the twenty-first century, humanity is reaching new heights of scientific understanding - and at the same time appears to be losing its mind. How can a species that discovered vaccines for Covid-19 in less than a year produce so much fake news, quack cures and conspiracy theorizing? In Rationality, Pinker rejects the cynical cliché that humans are simply an irrational species - cavemen out of time fatally cursed with biases, fallacies and illusions. He explains, we think in ways that suit the low-tech contexts in which we spend most of our lives, but fail to take advantage of the powerful tools of reasoning we have built up over millennia: logic, critical thinking, probability, causal inference, and decision-making under uncertainty. These tools are not a standard part of our educational curricula, and have never been presented clearly and entertainingly in a single book - until now.

Rationality matters. It leads to better choices in our lives and in the public sphere, and is the ultimate driver of social justice and moral progress. Brimming with insight and humour, Rationality will enlighten, inspire and empower. Loot Price - R249 In Good Company - A Visual Storytelling Journey With 33 South African Greats by Marc-Gregory In Good Company celebrates South African culture through the lens of the country’s top artists and leaders in the fields of Entertainment, Business and Sport. The aim is to amaze and inspire South Africans with unique stories and a visual punch that is both powerful and visceral.

This is a project of the heart and its intention is to benefit those in need which is why the author has partnered with one of SA’s greatest charities, Reach For A Dream, who will receive all book proceeds. Loot Price - R499 Guinness World Records 2022 Fully revised and updated, and with a bright new design, Guinness World Records 2022 provides a fascinating snapshot of our world today.

Their editors have chosen to curate the book with environmental issues at the forefront of their mind, so we open with a chapter exploring what’s happening to our ecosystem and what superlative lengths people are going to make a difference. We also want to encourage readers to put their own record-breaking to good, so look out for projects that might inspire you to make a difference – so don’t just Discover Your World, Change Your World! What you’ll find inside: Environmental champions, Pop Culture icons, Young Achievers, Sporting heroes .