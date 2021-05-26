Masindi Managa explores bullying, peer pressure, abuse in her new book ‘Ardour’

In her poem “I miss the days,” Masindi Managa writes “Life was much simpler, when we were kids, frolicking in the rain and marvelling at the appearance of a rainbow”.

The imagery paints a beautiful picture of “carefreeness, where a child has less social and familial responsibilities” but happiness, joy, and excitement of life.

In her new book titled “Ardour”, the 16-year old released a compilation of poems that tackles many social issues including domestic violence, crime, trust and betrayal, life and death.

Managa says it’s tragic events such as the recent suicide of Limpopo teenager Lufuno Mavhunga that has urged her to release this book that highlights among other things the serious issue of violence among young people in South Africa.

Mavhunga took her own life after she was being publicly bullied allegedly by another learner at her school in April.

Though not a victim of abuse herself, the Grade 11 pupil says when she started penning some of the poems featured in her book, she didn’t realise she was writing a book on abuse.

“It happened subconsciously as I was never abused before,” says the youngster.

Her passion for reading was discovered from an early age, and it only was only in her early teens that she started writing poetry.

According to Managa, her poems, though they seem dark and sorrowful, they also provide comfort and hope, faith and love to many young people readers. She also urges young people to seek help when they experience any form of abuse.

The bubbly young woman says she dreams of becoming a writer for a screenwriter, meanwhile, she wants to go to University and study actuarial science after matriculating.

Ardour is set to be released on digital platforms during Youth Month.