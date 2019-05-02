In this Nov. 22, 2015, file photo, Prince presents the award for favorite album - Soul/R&B at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The memoir Prince was working on at the time of his death, "The Beautiful Ones," is due out in late October 2019. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Spiegel & Grau will publish the memoir of pop superstar Prince in October, the publishing house said Monday. The book titled "The Beautiful Ones" will include parts of a memoir Prince began writing before his death as well as never-before-seen photos, original scrapbooks and lyric sheets.

The tome will also feature his original handwritten treatment for the "Purple Rain" album which catapulted the Minnesota native to stardom.

The Prince Estate is thrilled to announce that on October 29, 2019, @RandomHouse will be publishing THE BEAUTIFUL ONES by Prince, the American artistic visionary—singer, songwriter, musician, producer, actor and filmmaker. Available for preorder now. https://t.co/gEqMEdYoEa pic.twitter.com/RJtK9fowH8 — Prince (@prince) April 22, 2019

It was not only a tribute to the musician, but also "an original and energising literary work, full of Prince's ideas and vision, his voice and image," the publishers said.

Born Prince Rogers Nelson in on June 2, 1958, Prince was found dead of an accidental overdose of painkillers at his Paisley Park compound in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen on April 21, 2016.

DP