Actress and executive producer Mindy Kaling. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)



The upcoming set of stories, which will be free to all Amazon Prime and Kindle Unlimited Customers, follows Mindy Kaling's 2011 memoir, "Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (and Other Concerns)," and 2015's "Why Not Me?".

Speaking about the upcoming project, Kaling said she was excited about having the platform to share how she balances being a professional writer, actress and single mom.





"It’s so exciting for me to share the secrets of how I balance being a professional writer, actor and single mom in a new collection of essays," Kaling said in a statement. "I mean, it would be so exciting to share those secrets. I don’t have them. Like, not even close. This morning I bribed my baby with a remote control to get my car keys back. But I do have funny stories about my life and I can’t wait for you to read them."





"Working with Mindy Kaling is an absolute dream project for Amazon Publishing, where every day our guiding light is to strive for the best not only for our readers, but for our authors as well," said Mikyla Bruder, publisher of Amazon Publishing. "Whether she’s delighting fans onscreen or on-the-page — as The Office’s Kelly Kapoor, The Mindy Project’s Mindy Lahiri, Molly Patel in the upcoming film Late Night, or as a New York Times bestselling memoirist — Mindy is guaranteed to entertain. We’re privileged to be a part of bringing Mindy’s deeply personal essay collection to life, and can’t wait for readers to laugh, cry and fall in love with her all over again."



