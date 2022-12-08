Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

New author overwhelmed by bestsellers' responses after a no-show at her first book-signing event

Chelsea Banning. Picture: Instagram

Chelsea Banning. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

First-time author Chelsea Banning received an outpouring of love and support from some of the world's literary giants following her recent outburst on Twitter.

Disheartened by the poor turnout at her first book-signing event at the Ohio bookstore, Banning turned to Twitter to voice her frustration, which, surprisingly, caught the attention of some of the biggest bestsellers of our time, including Stephen King, Margaret Atwood and David Alan Nicholls.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Banning, nearly 40 people had confirmed their attendance but she was shocked when only two pitched for the signing.

In a tweet that has now garnered just under 80k likes, Banning shared: “Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it. Especially as 37 people responded "going" to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed.”

It wasn’t long after Banning had shared this tweet on her timeline that fellow authors started sharing similar stories.

More on this

In her response to Banning, Canadian poet, novelist and literary critic Margaret E. Atwood said: “Join the club. I did a signing to which Nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help.”

Legendary storyteller Stephen King, who is known for his horror and supernatural fiction novels, also responded to Banning and said: “At my first SALEM'S LOT signing, I had one customer. A fat kid who said, Hey bud, do you know where there's some Nazi books?”

Sharing his experience, English author of short fiction, novels and comic books Neil Gaiman wrote: “Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all. So you are two up on us.”

Story continues below Advertisement

American novelist Jodi Picoult also shared her “lonely” signing moments. She tweeted: “I have sat lonely at a signing table many times only to have someone approach … and ask me where the bathroom is."

American author, novelist and literary scholar Bruce W. Holsinger added: “Once, at Tucson Festival of Books, I was at a signing table right next to the signing table of Diana Gabaldon, whose line stretched miles.

“Two people came to my table, one to get me to sign a copy of my book (yay!), the other to ask if I was Diana Gabaldon's agent.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Another bestseller, Margaret Ogden, better known by her pen name Robin Hobb, also commented on Banning’s post.

She said: “Can't beat my record. One (1) person turned up at a signing once. We had a lovely conversation and went to coffee. Lemonade!”

Banning said she was overwhelmed by the bestsellers' responses to her tweet, and now she is looking forward to her next book-signing event, which is set to be a success.

“I'm legit so shocked. I did NOT expect this to blow up at all. I was just going to vent into the void 😅,” tweeted Banning.

Banning is the author of an adult fantasy novel, “Of Crowns and Legends”, a working trilogy that follows King Arthur's children during a time of war.

“Of Crowns and Legends” released on August 22.

According to her online biography, Banning is a librarian by profession, an avid reader, and a lover of all things fantasy. She started writing in Grade 10 and hasn't stopped since.

Related Topics:

United States2022EntertainmentLong Read

Share

Recent stories by:

Kedibone Modise