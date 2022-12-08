New author overwhelmed by bestsellers' responses after a no-show at her first book-signing event

First-time author Chelsea Banning received an outpouring of love and support from some of the world's literary giants following her recent outburst on Twitter. Disheartened by the poor turnout at her first book-signing event at the Ohio bookstore, Banning turned to Twitter to voice her frustration, which, surprisingly, caught the attention of some of the biggest bestsellers of our time, including Stephen King, Margaret Atwood and David Alan Nicholls.

According to Banning, nearly 40 people had confirmed their attendance but she was shocked when only two pitched for the signing. In a tweet that has now garnered just under 80k likes, Banning shared: “Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it. Especially as 37 people responded "going" to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed.” Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it. Especially as 37 people responded "going" to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed. — Chelsea Banning Author (@chelseabwrites) December 4, 2022 It wasn’t long after Banning had shared this tweet on her timeline that fellow authors started sharing similar stories.

In her response to Banning, Canadian poet, novelist and literary critic Margaret E. Atwood said: “Join the club. I did a signing to which Nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help.” Join the club. I did a signing to which Nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help. :) — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) December 5, 2022 Legendary storyteller Stephen King, who is known for his horror and supernatural fiction novels, also responded to Banning and said: “At my first SALEM'S LOT signing, I had one customer. A fat kid who said, Hey bud, do you know where there's some Nazi books?” At my first SALEM'S LOT signing, I had one customer. A fat kid who said, "Hey bud, do you know where there's some Nazi books?" — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 5, 2022 Sharing his experience, English author of short fiction, novels and comic books Neil Gaiman wrote: “Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all. So you are two up on us.”

Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all. So you are two up on us. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 5, 2022 American novelist Jodi Picoult also shared her “lonely” signing moments. She tweeted: “I have sat lonely at a signing table many times only to have someone approach … and ask me where the bathroom is." I have sat lonely at a signing table many times only to have someone approach…and ask me where the bathroom is. — Jodi Picoult (@jodipicoult) December 5, 2022 American author, novelist and literary scholar Bruce W. Holsinger added: “Once, at Tucson Festival of Books, I was at a signing table right next to the signing table of Diana Gabaldon, whose line stretched miles. “Two people came to my table, one to get me to sign a copy of my book (yay!), the other to ask if I was Diana Gabaldon's agent.”

Once, at Tucson Festival of Books, I was at a signing table right next to the signing table of Diana Gabaldon, whose line stretched miles. Two people came to my table, one to get me to sign a copy of my book (yay!), the other to ask if I was Diana Gabaldon's agent. — Bruce Holsinger (@bruceholsinger) December 5, 2022 Another bestseller, Margaret Ogden, better known by her pen name Robin Hobb, also commented on Banning’s post. She said: “Can't beat my record. One (1) person turned up at a signing once. We had a lovely conversation and went to coffee. Lemonade!” Can't beat my record. One (1) person turned up at a signing once. We had a lovely conversation and went to coffee. Lemonade! — Robin Hobb (@robinhobb) December 5, 2022 Banning said she was overwhelmed by the bestsellers' responses to her tweet, and now she is looking forward to her next book-signing event, which is set to be a success.

“I'm legit so shocked. I did NOT expect this to blow up at all. I was just going to vent into the void 😅,” tweeted Banning. I'm legit so shocked. I did NOT except this to blow up at all. I was just going to vent into the void 😅 — Chelsea Banning Author (@chelseabwrites) December 5, 2022 Banning is the author of an adult fantasy novel, “Of Crowns and Legends”, a working trilogy that follows King Arthur's children during a time of war. “Of Crowns and Legends” released on August 22.