Peppa Pig: Peppa Loves Reading

Peppa Pig is back! Keep your children entertained this winter with more fabulous stories about Peppa Pig, George and their friends.
This well constructed board-book is full of great illustrations and makes for easy reading.
Peppa's starting a book club! Mummy and Daddy Pig are reading the same book and Peppa finds out it's for their very exciting book club. Peppa loves reading and wants one too! Mummy and Daddy Pig make a few phone calls and soon, Peppa and George's friends arrive for their very own book club!
Watch the video below for a preview:
